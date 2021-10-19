7 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,994 new cases in Singapore; MOH monitoring whether 'post-weekend surge' is temporary

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,994 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Oct 19) as seven more people died from complications due to the virus.

This is an increase from the 2,553 new cases reported on Monday. It is the first time in four days that new infections have risen.

"There is a usual post-weekend surge in cases today," said the Ministry of Health (MOH), adding that it will have to "closely monitor cases for the next few days, to determine if this is a temporary spike or a further surge in infections".

"Nevertheless, over the past week, we have observed a rise in activity levels, including a higher number of visitors across all malls, larger crowds in the Orchard Road area, as well as a slight increase in public transport ridership," said MOH.

Among the new cases, 3,981 are locally transmitted, comprising 3,480 infections in the community and 501 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Thirteen are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 10.40pm.

The ministry said the number of unvaccinated seniors above the age of 60 who have been infected has risen over the past few days, to "well over 100" a day, and that these seniors are at risk of falling very sick.

"The number of persons requiring ICU care continues to rise, and this has put our hospitals under significant pressure and strain," said MOH.

The ministry said it "strongly" encourages everyone, especially the elderly and people with comorbidities who are more vulnerable to severe illnesses, to limit social activities and go out only for essential activities.

SIX MORE FATALITIES

The fatalities are five men and two women aged between 57 and 90 years. Three of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19, one was partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated.

Six of the cases had various underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were. One unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 246.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 154,725 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.