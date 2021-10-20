3,862 new COVID-19 cases as Singapore reports 18 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,862 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 20) and 18 more deaths from complications due to the virus.

This is a decrease from Tuesday's high of 3,994 new cases, which the Ministry of Health (MOH) said was the "usual post-weekend surge".

Among the new cases, 3,851 are locally transmitted, comprising 3,221 infections in the community and 630 in migrant workers' dormitories.

Eleven are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 11pm.

The fatalities are 16 men and two women aged 55 to 96 years. Eight of them were unvaccinated against COVID-19, one was partially vaccinated and nine were fully vaccinated.

Seventeen of the fatalities had various underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were. One unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 264.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 158,587 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.