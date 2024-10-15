Maxwell Food Centre murder: 41-year-old suspect taken by police to crime scene

SINGAPORE: A man suspected of murdering a 48-year-old woman at Maxwell Food Centre was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and slippers, Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident Wu Tao, 41, arrived at about 9am. He was accompanied by eight plainclothes police investigators and forensics officers.

A police cordon spanning five food stalls was set up to block off an area in front of Dao Xiang Ju, the Chinese and Thai food stall where the crime occurred. Five uniformed police officers guarded the perimeter of the scene.

Wu, wearing a face mask and black restraints, was taken in and out of the stall a few times. He was also made to sit at the table in front of the stall.