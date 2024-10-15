Logo
Singapore

Maxwell Food Centre murder: 41-year-old suspect taken by police to crime scene
Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident Wu Tao is suspected of murdering a woman at Maxwell Food Centre on Sep 6.

Maxwell Food Centre murder: 41-year-old suspect taken by police to crime scene

Wu Tao being escorted by police officers out of Maxwell Food Centre on Oct 15, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

Fabian Koh
Fabian Koh
15 Oct 2024 10:58AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2024 11:17AM)
SINGAPORE: A man suspected of murdering a 48-year-old woman at Maxwell Food Centre was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and slippers, Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident Wu Tao, 41, arrived at about 9am. He was accompanied by eight plainclothes police investigators and forensics officers.

A police cordon spanning five food stalls was set up to block off an area in front of Dao Xiang Ju, the Chinese and Thai food stall where the crime occurred. Five uniformed police officers guarded the perimeter of the scene.

Wu, wearing a face mask and black restraints, was taken in and out of the stall a few times. He was also made to sit at the table in front of the stall.

Wu Tao brought to visit the scene of the crime on Oct 15, 2024. The 41-year-old was charged with murdering a 48-year-old woman at Maxwell Food Centre. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Wu Tao (in red) was escorted by police to hawker stall Dao Xiang Ju where he had allegedly committed the crime. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Wu Tao (in red) was escorted by police to hawker stall Dao Xiang Ju where he had allegedly committed the crime. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

The scene visit attracted curious onlookers, a mix of office workers and regular people having breakfast, who had gathered around to take photos and videos.

At 9.50am, Wu was taken away in an unmarked black van.

Members of the public were seen observing the crime scene visit. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Police officers were seen entering the stall and looking around. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Police officers were seen entering the stall and looking around. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

Wu allegedly committed the crime between 10.25pm and 10.53pm on Sep 6.

He then turned himself in hours later at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, at 1.36am the next day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Wu and his victim knew each other.

He faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

Source: CNA/fk(ac)

