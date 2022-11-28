Police may close high-risk areas before overcrowding to prevent crowd surges: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE: The authorities have contingency plans, including closing off high-risk areas pre-emptively before they get overcrowded, to manage crowds at large-scale events, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said on Monday (Nov 28).

Ms Sun was responding to Members of Parliament who asked about the measures in place to prevent stampedes and crowd crushes, following several incidents in the region.

A crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities killed more than 150 people on Oct 29.

Earlier that month, a football stampede at a stadium in Indonesia's East Java left more than 120 dead after the police and military personnel fired tear gas at spectators.

On Monday, Ms Sun said that the Singapore Police Force works with stakeholders to manage risks associated with large crowds.

She noted that under the Public Order Act, event organisers are required to notify the police of public events that are expected to draw 5,000 people or more, or private events likely to attract 10,000 or more people.

The police will then engage organisers on appropriate measures for public safety, Ms Sun said, adding that major events include the National Day Parade, Christmas festivities at Orchard Road, New Year countdowns and the Formula 1 Night Race.

"These plans may include measures such as the monitoring of crowd size, the deployment of security personnel, and the regulation of crowd control at congregation areas and potential chokepoints," she said.

"They may also include cordoning of areas with public safety risks such as narrow pathways and bridges, and signages to guide the public on diversions and closures of thoroughfares."

Police officers are also deployed on the ground at major events to ensure law and order and to respond to incidents.

"Contingency plans are also put in place. These may involve catering for emergency lanes to facilitate emergency responses within crowded areas, and closing off high-risk areas pre-emptively before they become overcrowded," Ms Sun said.

She added that when there are large crowds in areas such as Little India and Chinatown, officers frequently conduct patrols. They also use CCTVs and drones to monitor the situation on the ground.

"If the police assess that there are disturbances to the mood of a crowd, the police may seek to remove the source of the agitation," she added.

"The police may also provide adequate space for crowd dispersal or provide clear instructions on how the crowd may exit the congested area."