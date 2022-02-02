More than 7,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized, 6 arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 7,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in Jurong and Joo Chiat Lane, said the Singapore Customs on Wednesday (Feb 2).

Five men and a woman, aged between 30 and 52, were also arrested, the agency added in a media release.

Officers from the Singapore Customs had observed two men transferring brown boxes from a Singapore-registered boxed truck to a Singapore-registered van last Friday in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 62. The van left the scene shortly after.

Another Singapore-registered open top lorry arrived later and parked beside the boxed truck. Officers saw men transferring more brown boxes and suspected that these boxes contained duty-unpaid cigarettes, said the Singapore Customs.

The officers conducted checks and found 4,336 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in both vehicles.

"Besides the two men who were arrested on the spot, the man who was earlier sighted transferring the brown boxes from the boxed truck to the van was also arrested at the vicinity," said the agency.

In a related operation conducted in the vicinity of Joo Chiat Lane, officers followed the van which had left Jurong West Street 62 earlier.

They moved in when a man was seen approaching the van with the male driver and a woman seated inside. The man tried to escape but was eventually caught and arrested.

The driver and the woman were also arrested for their suspected involvement in dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes. A total of 2,850 cartons were found in the van.