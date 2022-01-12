Singapore to be 'more selective’ of data centre investments: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore continues to welcome data centre investments but it intends to be "more selective” of such projects moving forward, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Jan 11).

“In particular, we seek to anchor data centres that are best in class in terms of resource efficiency, which can contribute towards Singapore’s economic and strategic objectives,” he said in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang).

Singapore will also put in place measures to raise the efficiency of existing data centres over time, he added.

As of last year, the country has more than 70 operational data centres with a total IT capacity of about 1,000 megawatts.