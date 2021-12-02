Singapore delivers more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Johor

SINGAPORE: Singapore delivered 100,620 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Johor on Thursday (Dec 2), as Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore’s continued support for Johor’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Balakrishnan was hosted to lunch by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Thursday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During his audience, Dr Balakrishnan conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Sultan Ibrahim to make an official visit to Singapore in the near future.

Dr Balakrishnan also called on Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, said MFA in a statement.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Dr Balakrishnan said that the vaccine delivery was made to the Johor state government through the Sultan of Johor's foundation, the Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor.

During his trip, Dr Balakrishnan also met Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad and discussed the recently launched Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

"The VTLs are a reflection of the good working relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, including the Johor state government, and build on both sides’ earlier efforts to facilitate cross-border travel during the pandemic in a safe manner," said MFA.

Dr Balakrishnan and Johor's leaders also "exchanged views on new areas of cooperation" between Singapore and Johor. These include the establishment of the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office in Singapore next year.