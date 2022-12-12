Singapore-designed homes among aid delivered to Ukraine: Singapore Red Cross

SINGAPORE: To aid communities who are facing a harsh winter in Ukraine, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is supporting the construction of 10 locally-designed modular houses that can withstand the freezing conditions and other shocks, SRC said on Monday (Dec 12).

The homegrown humanitarian organisation has also provided generators, medical equipment, and water and sanitation systems to aid vulnerable communities in Ukraine.

“As the conflict continues into winter, many Ukrainians have found themselves cut off from power sources and without electricity or power,” Mr Benjamin Wiliam, CEO of SRC, said.

“We are working closely with donors and ground partners to support meaningful projects that will both bring some immediate relief, as well as have a lasting impact.”

In addition to the locally-designed homes, SRC will be supporting the purchase of six power generators and the associated fuel costs to keep the generators running.

These generators can provide power and electricity for 750 people per day and will be used to power “lighthouses”, which are warming points for people to keep warm and charge their communication and medical devices.

These “lighthouses” also serve as care centres for vulnerable groups to obtain clean water, food packs and other basic necessities.

SRC added it will also continue to support vulnerable communities in Ukraine with daily necessities such as food and diapers.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

SRC also said it has provided medical equipment and supplies such as an X-ray table, a shockwave physiotherapy device, and various medical supplies to medical facilities in Odesa, Kyiv, and Uzhhorod.

“Hospitals in Ukraine remain active in rendering health services to communities. However, many have suffered substantial damage and require assistance in continuing their services,” SRC added.

To assist with the mobility and delivery of medical services to communities who may not have access to healthcare facilities, SRC said it has procured one mobile medical clinic unit furnished with three expandable rooms for the Mykolaiv Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The unit consists of an observation room, pharmacy, laboratory, emergency room capable of doing minor surgeries, and is equipped with a portable X-ray machine.