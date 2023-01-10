Making the digital Singapore dollar more accessible: What MAS learnt from early experience

Customers did not have to worry about the expiration dates for their vouchers, which they could use at selected stalls during the festival, Mr Lim added.

Merchants also did not have to deal with expired vouchers and will get their money immediately, instead of having to wait for a few days.

MAS also received feedback relating to user experience that using money that has been programmed should be transparent, without any difference to the consumer, and engaging.

TRIALS THIS YEAR

The first of the trials will pay out funds from government agencies, like the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board. Recipients will not need a bank account to get the money.

The second will test how SkillsFuture credits can be automatically released to participating training providers, but only when eligibility conditions are met, which is expected to prevent misuse.

MAS is exploring using such purpose-bound money in other instances, like for children to use their digital pocket money at their school's bookstore and canteen.

Another example is for banks to release mortgage loans only when particular parts of a home have been completed.

Such examples of use are still in the exploratory phase, with MAS first looking to put in additional controls, like those against money laundering.

PUTTING IN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS

"Some of the measures that we've looked at is the digital readiness of the potential target recipient of a digital Singapore dollar,” Mr Lim said.

“We've also looked at, for example, what is the additional user protection, and also the education that's needed in order to be able to facilitate the use of digital Singapore dollar for the purposes of, not just a specific segment of the population, but for the broader segment of population in Singapore.”

MAS has made a sharp distinction between cryptocurrency speculation and the short asset innovation, Mr Lim said.