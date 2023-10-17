Warning issued for not clearing beverage, says NEA in response to video showing exchange between diner and officers

SINGAPORE: Enforcement officers had issued a warning to a diner at Tekka Market and Hawker Centre because he did not clear his glass and drink can, the National Environmental Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Diners at hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts are required by law to return their used trays and crockery.

NEA, the statutory board that manages hawker centres in Singapore, issued the statement on Facebook, in response to a video that had been making its rounds on social media.

The video, first uploaded by TikTok user "Khuranasahib_pb04" on Friday, Oct 13, shows an exchange between the diner and two NEA enforcement officers.

At the start of the video, the diner is heard asking the officers: "You're saying to me, if I dirty the table, I'm supposed to wipe the table. Is that correct?"

One of the officers replies: "Clean your table."

The table referred to in the argument, as well as the diner, are not seen in the video.