Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

DPM Heng, Chief Executive John Lee reaffirm 'good momentum' of longstanding partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

DPM Heng, Chief Executive John Lee reaffirm 'good momentum' of longstanding partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong

DPM Heng, Chief Executive John Lee reaffirm 'good momentum' of longstanding partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee at the Chief Executive’s Office on Aug 29, 2022. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Rachel Chan
29 Aug 2022 07:58PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Chief Executive John Lee reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong during their meeting on Monday (Aug 29).

In a Facebook post after their meeting, Mr Heng wrote: "As cities with international outlooks, Hong Kong and Singapore have very much in common. We share strong economic linkages, close ties between our peoples, and many areas of cooperation."

Besides reaffirming the "good momentum" of the longstanding partnership between Singapore and Hong Kong, Mr Heng added that both sides discussed how they can further deepen cooperation.

"Looking to the future, we discussed how Singapore and Hong Kong can further deepen cooperation in areas such as economic resilience and public health, and also how we can work together to contribute to regional growth and prosperity, and for the benefit of our peoples."

“I am confident that the friendship between Singapore and Hong Kong will continue to grow during CE Lee’s term,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee at the Chief Executive’s Office on Aug 29, 2022. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Mr Heng is on a working visit to Hong Kong from Sunday to Wednesday.

Besides Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, he will also meet Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, and Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

Mr Heng, who is accompanied by Mrs Heng and officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will also participate in the policy dialogue session of the 7th Belt and Road Summit on Wednesday.

Also read:

Source: CNA/rc(rj)

Related Topics

Hong Kong Heng Swee Keat John Lee

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.