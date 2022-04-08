Longer processing time of about 7 weeks for vehicle entry permit applications: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Apr 8) warned of longer processing times for vehicle entry permit (VEP) applications amid an influx of submissions following the reopening of land borders with Malaysia last week.

The authority said it has received about 76,000 VEP applications as of Thursday – more than six times the weekly average before the land borders were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the safety of all road users in Singapore, LTA added that it performs “thorough checks” of supporting documents submitted for VEP applications and renewals, including checking for valid vehicle insurance.

“Based on current volume, the processing time is about seven weeks. Applicants are notified of the processing time at the point of application,” it said.

In addition to planning ahead, LTA also “strongly encouraged” leisure travellers to defer their plans to allow those with essential travel needs, such as for employment or to reunite with their families, to make their trips.