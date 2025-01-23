West of Singapore expected to see electoral boundary changes due to rise in voters from housing developments: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The west of Singapore is expected to have its electoral boundaries redrawn by the committee currently reviewing constituency lines ahead of this year’s general election, according to political observers.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was convened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jan 22) to conduct its review ahead of the next electoral contest, which must be held by Nov 23.

Based on the terms of reference for the committee, observers had indicated the possible creation of a new Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and a new Single Member Constituency (SMC).

CNA takes a look at areas on the electoral map where adjustments might happen:

1. Hong Kah North SMC and West Coast GRC

Hong Kah North is currently the only SMC across the island that has breached the upper elector limit of 38,000 for single-seat wards, with its voter population of 38,929.

Its 65.5 per cent increase in voters was driven by new Housing Board flats in Tengah.

The ward has been represented by Dr Amy Khor, senior minister of state for sustainability and the environment and for transport, since 2001.

Hong Kah North SMC neighbours West Coast GRC and Chua Chu Kang GRC.

“The west coast of Singapore will definitely see some major shifts. Some of the constituencies have seen an increase in the voter base, with the inclusion of new estates such as Tengah,” said independent observer Felix Tan, who has written about Singapore’s political landscape.

“There should not be any surprises then if Hong Kah SMC is absorbed into West Coast GRC,” he said.

Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said the ward could also be absorbed into Chua Chu Kang GRC or even further north into Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, which is anchored by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.