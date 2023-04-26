Singapore economy faces uncertain near-term outlook, inflation to slow in second half of 2023: MAS

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy faces an “uncertain and fragile” outlook in the near term, as the slowdown in the global electronics industry and recent bank collapses abroad dampen growth prospects, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Apr 26).

But core inflation, which remains near multi-year highs, is expected to “slow more discernibly” in the second half of 2023, it added in its latest half-yearly macroeconomic review.

The Singapore economy has “decelerated considerably” since the end of last year. Growth, on a year-on-year basis, slowed to 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year before decreasing further to 0.1 per cent in the first three months of 2023.

The slowdown is largely due to contractions in the trade-related sectors amid the ongoing global manufacturing and trade downturn, especially in electronics.

“Electronics production and trade have a more direct and significant impact on the Singapore economy compared to the broader global economic cycle, given the deep and extensive trade linkages and electronics supply chains in the region,” said the central bank.

MAS expects the global electronics industry to remain in a downturn for the first half of 2023. After which, the outlook remains clouded by uncertainties such as rising interest rates and growing risks of fragmentation in global tech supply chains.

This means that the local electronics industry may only see “a more discernible recovery predicated on a pick-up in global demand” in the second half of the year.