Singapore will ‘redouble’ efforts to develop, support local workers: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong assured Singaporeans that the Government will “redouble” its efforts to develop and support workers while keeping the economy open.

Speaking at the Singapore Economic Policy Forum on Tuesday (Oct 18), Mr Wong spoke about Singapore’s strategy to keep the economy growing and ensure that growth is inclusive, in a more uncertain global economic environment.

Singapore’s “twin strategy” is to stay open and develop local, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“Our first imperative is to stay open and connected to the world - this is not just essential, but it is existential, for Singapore, because we are a little red dot with no natural resources and no hinterland,” he said.

Mr Wong noted that in recent years, there has been “very ugly” anti-foreigner sentiment surfacing in some quarters, with some arguing that Singapore wants to stay open “in principle”, but should “get rid of more foreigners” to reclaim jobs for Singaporeans.

But that thinking is “fatally flawed” as those jobs will not automatically go to Singaporeans, he said.

“On the contrary, if our policies become overly restrictive, global companies based here will simply find other places to operate in - places with larger markets or larger pools of expertise,” he said.

“We will lose all the jobs that the companies brought here, and these include many good jobs being done by Singaporeans. If this perception of Singapore sets in, decades of hard work to build our hub will be wasted.”

He added: “Our economy will contract … and go down in a tailspin. We will end up with far worse problems, and ultimately it’s Singaporeans who will pay the price.”

For Singapore to continue to thrive, it must continue to attract the best companies and top talent to Singapore, while developing its people, Mr Wong emphasised.

“This is why we have always been very deliberate in bringing in new investments to Singapore – making sure that these investments help to strengthen our capabilities and our people.”

He gave the example of German engineering and manufacturing firm Bosch Rexroth, which has a regional training centre in the Jurong Innovation District to train technicians and engineers in advanced manufacturing.

It also offers industry knowledge and business networks to support other firms, especially SMEs, all of which create “positive spill-over effects” for the Singapore economy and better jobs for Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.