Singapore elected as member of UN's main drug policymaking body

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be a member of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) from 2024 to 2027.

The Republic first announced its intention to run for membership in April 2021 and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo highlighted Singapore's candidature at the 66th session of the CND that was held in Vienna, Austria from Mar 13 to 17, 2023.

The CND is the UN's main drug policymaking body. It meets annually to review and analyse the global drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control and recommend measures to address the world drug problem.

At the 66th session of the CND, Mrs Teo said the global trends in drug supply and abuse were worrying, in particular the increasing liberalisation of cannabis for non-medical use.

She reiterated Singapore's strategy to dealing with illicit drugs was that of a multi-pronged, holistic harm prevention approach aimed at reducing drug demand and supply.

This includes drug education, tough laws, robust enforcement efforts, while focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration programmes in order to keep the country relatively drug-free.

Mrs Teo also outlined how Singapore, if elected to a four-year term, could contribute meaningfully to the work of the CND, including in policy discussions and capacity building, by sharing its approach to drug control, and its experience in drug identification and scheduling.

Having been a CND observer since 1997, this will be the Republic's first seat on the commission.

'HONOURED TO BE ELECTED'

On Singapore's election, Mrs Teo said in a Facebook post on Friday (Apr 7) that she was pleased with the outcome.

"This is the first time Singapore sought CND membership after serving as an observer since 1997," she added.

"As the primary drug policymaking body of the United Nations, the CND meets annually to review the global drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control, and recommend measures to strengthen international co-operation to counter the growing threat of drugs.



"We are honoured to be elected and will work actively with the other member states towards addressing the world’s drug problem."