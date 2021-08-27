Singapore re-elected to the Postal Operations Council of UN agency

SINGAPORE: Singapore was on Thursday night (Aug 26) among 48 countries to be elected to the Postal Operations Council (POC), a body under the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The UPU, a United Nations agency, is the key forum for setting rules for international mail exchanges and cooperation between postal regulators around the world.

This is the second consecutive term that Singapore has successfully run for membership of the POC, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said in a media release on Friday.

The election was held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

"As a POC member, Singapore plays a key role in enhancing international postal services and transforming postal operations to meet the challenges of an increasingly digital and connected world," said MCI.

Singapore is "honoured" to be re-elected, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

She noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the last 18 months have been "challenging" on the postal sector around the world.

"It has had to grapple with delivering quality and affordable postal services for all of us, while keeping employees and customers safe amid the pandemic," she said.

Mrs Teo added that Singapore will work with partners in the UPU to strengthen the international postal network and to keep postal supply chains open for Singapore and the rest of the world.

It will also work to provide "efficient, accessible and quality postal services", she said.