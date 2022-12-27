Public infrastructure upgrade key to boosting electric vehicles adoption in Singapore

“Singapore can play a role not only in the EV adoption, but also in technology transfer, in capacity building, and potentially also in leading investments into the region into renewable energy, as well as into green infrastructure,” she said.

She emphasised that electrification must go hand-in-hand with the wider use of renewable energy, to ensure its overall sustainability.

GROWING NUMBER OF CONVERTS

There is a small, but growing, number of EV converts in Singapore, drawn to the new vehicles due to the lower environmental impact and financial costs.

One such user is Mr Ranjan Vaswani, who drives a BMW all-electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) which he traded his petrol-powered Volvo for earlier this year.

"To me, the EV is the next evolution of the car, and the choice was made easier because it's also easier on the environment. On top of that, the use of electricity is much cheaper than petrol,” he said.

He added that there are fewer breakdowns, with less maintenance needed for his car.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is looking to build a high-powered charging network for high-mileage drivers like taxis, commercial fleets and heavy goods vehicles.

But for non-commercial drivers, there is still not enough demand yet to justify the infrastructural upgrades, due to the frequency of their usage.