CNA Explains: Singapore's energy sources and the future of its electricity supply

SINGAPORE: Where Singapore gets its electricity from has been in the headlines in recent months, with the announcement that the country will import electricity from Malaysia and the opening of the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia on Jurong Island.

Last Monday (Jan 30), it was announced that Singapore will import 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Malaysia as part of a two-year trial, under a joint agreement between YTL PowerSeraya and TNB Genco.

This marks the first time that electricity from Malaysia will be supplied to Singapore on a commercial basis.

Another agreement to import renewable energy from Laos was inked last year between Keppel Electric and Laos' state-owned Electricite du Laos (EDL).

Last month, Sun Cable – the company aiming to develop a A$30 billion (S$27.6 billion) project to supply solar power from Australia to Singapore via undersea cables – announced it was entering voluntary administration.

Questions asked online include why Singapore needs to import electricity and whether it can rely on solar energy.

CNA looks at Singapore’s power sources and where the country’s electricity could come from in the future.

WHERE DOES SINGAPORE GET ITS ELECTRICITY FROM?

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated from natural gas, which is the cleanest form of fossil fuel, as it produces the least amount of carbon emissions per unit of electricity.

Using natural gas has allowed Singapore to cut the amount of carbon it releases into the atmosphere.

According to government agency website Powering Lives, natural gas will “continue to be a dominant fuel for Singapore in the near future” as the country scales up other sources.

The percentage of natural gas used in electricity generation has increased from 19 per cent in 2000 to 95 per cent today, says the National Climate Change Secretariat Singapore (NCCS).

According to the Energy Market Authority's (EMA) figures, other energy products – including solar, biomass and municipal waste – accounted for 2.9 per cent, followed by coal at 1.2 per cent and petroleum products such as diesel and fuel oil at 1 per cent.

Singapore’s electricity is produced by the combustion of natural gas that is piped from Malaysia and Indonesia, NCCS said.

The country also diversified its supply of natural gas with the opening of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Jurong Island, with plans to build a second terminal to support new industrial sites and power plants.

“This will not only provide critical mass for enhanced energy security, but it will also enable Singapore to be a hub for LNG-related business,” it said.

WHY DOES SINGAPORE NEED TO IMPORT ELECTRICITY?

The short answer is that Singapore lacks natural renewable energy sources, so importing energy allows it to access cleaner energy sources from abroad.

Singapore’s total electricity consumption has increased over the years.