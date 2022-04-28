Singapore employment picks up in first quarter of 2022 as construction workers return

SINGAPORE: Total employment in Singapore rose in the first quarter of 2022 on the back of an increase in non-resident workers - mainly work permit holders in the construction sector amid the reopening of borders.

Resident unemployment, which is comparable to the situation pre-pandemic, held steady, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), adding that retrenchments fell to a record low.

According to MOM's preliminary labour market report released on Thursday (Apr 28), total employment in the first quarter - excluding migrant domestic workers – expanded by 41,100.

This was slightly lower than the figure of 47,900 in the previous quarter but it “remains a robust pace of growth”, said the ministry.

“With the progressive lifting of border restrictions, the increase in non-resident employment was significantly greater than that of resident employment, as employers replenished their non-resident workforce,” it added.

For resident employment, trends were mixed among sectors.

The information and communication, as well as financial services sectors, continued to see steady resident employment growth.

However resident employment fell in sectors such as food and beverage services, retail trade and accommodation.

“These sectors typically experience employment declines following seasonal hiring for the year-end festive period in the fourth quarter,” MOM noted.