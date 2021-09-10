Why Singapore is still in a transition stage towards endemic living: Infectious disease experts explain

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Sep 6), multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong announced new measures to stem the spread of infections, including more testing and a ban on workplace social interactions.

The news raised questions over Singapore’s plans to live normally with an endemic COVID-19 and how far the country is from that.

In June, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said Singapore’s build-up of contact tracing, testing and quarantine capabilities will enable the country to “put circuit breaker behind us”.

Yet Mr Wong mentioned on Monday that a circuit breaker could not be ruled out.

Daily infections have ticked up since late-August – the Ministry of Health reported 450 locally transmitted cases on Thursday (Sep 9). Unlinked cases have also crept up, with several clusters involving a key essential service – bus interchanges.

Infectious disease experts interviewed on CNA’s Heart of the Matter say Singapore is still in a “transition stage” and this is where we may be for some time yet.

Dr Lim Poh Lian, member of the expert committee for COVID-19 vaccination, said the science is still evolving, and this means figuring out how and when to move forward isn’t straightforward.

Dr Lim added that if one looks at the approach taken by other countries that have opened up quickly and then been hit by infection waves that led to deaths and overwhelmed hospitals, Singapore’s slow, careful approach has been validated.

“Every death is one death too many ... we are still trying to minimise that as much as possible.”

Singapore’s testing and reducing infections as much as it can has made the difference in keeping a lot of people safe and alive, she said.

The other difficulty is if Singapore opens up too quickly and more people are infected, there could be wider implications. “Other countries would potentially not want to have us visit,’’ she said.