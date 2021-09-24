Singapore to expand COVID-19 vaccine booster programme to cover those aged between 50 and 59

SINGAPORE: Those aged between 50 and 59 who completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago will be offered an mRNA booster shot from Oct 4, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Sep 24).

Currently, Singapore only offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those aged 60 and above, as well as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and residents of aged care facilities.

The decision to include those aged between 50 and 59 comes after recommendations from the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination.

This group of adults have a higher risk of underlying co-morbidities and hence a risk of severe illness as compared to younger persons, said MOH.