Singapore’s factory activity expands for 15th month in September but at slower pace

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s factory activity in September expanded for the 15th consecutive month, but at a slower rate than the previous month.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in September fell to 50.8 from 50.9, according to data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday (Oct 4).

A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while a figure below that threshold points to contraction.

“Despite a trend of slowing growth in the non-electronics sector, the overall manufacturing sector has now recorded 15 months of consecutive expansion,” said SIPMM.

The latest PMI reading was attributed to slower expansion rates in the key indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment, said the institute.

The indexes of the finished goods, input prices and supplier deliveries expanded at a faster rate, while the indexes of both the imports and order backlog posted slower expansion rates.

The input prices index at 51.7 is the highest recorded since December 2017, when the index was 51.8, said SIPMM.

The employment index has expanded for seven continuous months, it added.