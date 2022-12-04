Grapes, seaweed and ice plants: The unexpected crops farms in Singapore are growing

SINGAPORE: Singapore may be a food haven, but locally grown produce is not often on the menu – after all, the island imports 90 per cent of its food.

My hunt for Singapore-grown produce took me to The Local Farm Bistro, a cafe in the Kranji countryside. There, I ordered a meal with greens, eggs and fish from local farms.

The highlight of the main course was two thick slices of pan-seared red snapper from The Fish Farmer, a well-established fish farm.

The starter had a salad mix from urban farm Sustenir and quail eggs from Lian Wah Hang Farm – the only quail farm in Singapore.