Five Singapore films receive Golden Horse nominations
The films are We Are All Strangers, The Violinist, Ah Girl, Buah and She Said.
SINGAPORE: Five Singapore films have received nominations at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards, the awards' organisers announced on Thursday (Oct 1).
The films are We Are All Strangers, The Violinist, Ah Girl, Buah and She Said.
Congratulating the teams behind the films on the nominations, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said: "It is a proud moment for our film industry to see these films being celebrated on this international stage.
"These nominations reflect the talent, creativity and dedication of our filmmakers, and the vibrancy of Singapore's film ecosystem."
Topping the list in terms of the number of nominations is We Are All Strangers, which earned seven nominations, including for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Anthony Chen and Best Leading Actress for Yeo Yann Yann.
The film rounds up Chen's Growing Up trilogy, which began with the film Ilo Ilo and also includes Wet Season. It follows 21-year-old Junyang, played by actor Koh Jia Ler, as he and his widowed father navigate work, family responsibilities and unexpected changes in life.
We Are All Strangers had its world premiere at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival and subsequently opened the Hong Kong International Film Festival.
It also received a special mention at the Far East Film Festival in Udine and was recently chosen as Singapore's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards. Actress Yeo Yann Yann also received a further nomination for Best Performance at the 19th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.
Two other films, The Violinist and Ah Girl, each earned three nominations.
The Violinist, an animated film co-directed by Singaporean animator Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, is set in Singapore and Malaya before and during the Japanese Occupation, and follows two talented young musicians whose friendship and dreams are torn apart by World War II.
Earlier this year, the film won the top feature prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Ah Girl, Singapore filmmaker Priscilla Ang's debut feature film, follows a seven-year-old girl as she navigates a chaotic, fragmented world created by her parents' separation.
It was officially selected at major international festivals such as the Toronto International Film Festival and the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and will debut in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.
The remaining two films, shorts Buah – also known as Fruit – and She Said, received one nomination each.
Buah, written and directed by Jen Nee Lim and produced by Lee Ke Ning, follows the story of a pregnant woman who repeatedly attempts to end her pregnancy in an era where abortion is illegal.
She Said, directed by Ivan Tan, tells the story of a woman, played by Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, who recounts her past in a scam compound on the day she is proposed to.
Here is the full list of nominations for the five films:
We Are All Strangers
- Best Narrative Feature - Giraffe Pictures
- Best Director - Anthony Chen
- Best Leading Actress - Yeo Yann Yann
- Best Supporting Actor - Andi Lim
- Best Makeup and Costume Design - Irin Lee, Red Ngoh
- Best Original Film Score - Kin Leonn, Thomas Foguenne
- Best Film Editing - Chen Hoping
The Violinist
- Best Animated Feature - Ervin Han, Raul Garcia, Robot Playground Media, TV ON Producciones, Altri Occhi
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Ervin Han, Jordan Katherine See
- Best Original Film Score - Ricky Ho, Isabel Latorre Saez
Ah Girl
- Best New Director - Priscilla Ang
- Best New Performer - Ong Xuan Jing
- Best Adapted Screenplay - Priscilla Ang
Buah
- Best Live Action Short Film - Lim Jen Nee
She Said
- Best Live Action Short Film - Ivan Tan
The Golden Horse Awards are part of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, and all five nominated films will be screened at this year's edition of the festival, which begins on Nov 6.
The 63rd Golden Horse Awards ceremony will take place at the Taipei Music Center on Nov 22.
Singapore viewers will be able to watch a live broadcast of the ceremony on StarHub's TV platforms.