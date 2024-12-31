Singapore-flagged bulk carrier and Japan ship collide in China, no injuries

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-registered bulk carrier collided with a Japan-flagged ship in China on Monday night (Dec 30), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Changjiang River at about 10pm Singapore time.

The Singapore vessel, YANGZE 22, reported damage to its hull and is currently anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment.

It also reported that about nine metric tonnes of fuel oil spilt due to the collision.

"The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), together with several support craft deployed by YANGZE 22’s company, are currently conducting clean-up of the fuel oil spilt.

"MPA was informed by the Shanghai MSA that the situation is under control," said the authority.

Both YANGZE 22 and the Japan ship, VEGA DREAM, are in stable condition and no injuries to the crews have been reported.

"MPA is in touch with the ship management company of YANGZE 22 and the Shanghai MSA to offer the necessary assistance. MPA will investigate the incident," said the authority.