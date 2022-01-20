Singapore Flyer suspends flight operations after detecting 'technical issue' during maintenance

SINGAPORE: Flight operations at the Singapore Flyer have been suspended as a "precautionary measure" after a "technical issue" was found, the attraction's operator said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

Straco Leisure said the technical issue was detected during a routine maintenance inspection, but did not specify what it was.

"We are working closely with the Building and Construction Authority to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works. In the meantime, all flights will continue to be suspended," it said in a statement.

CNA has contacted Straco Leisure for information on when flight operations will resume.

Affected visitors can visit the Singapore Flyer's website to register for a rescheduling of their trip. Those who used SingapoRediscovers Vouchers or third-party booking platforms can contact their booking agent directly, said Straco Leisure.

The company said that Time Capsule, an attraction based on the "Singapore Story", as well as shops and restaurants at the Singapore Flyer's terminal building remain open.

In November 2019, the Singapore Flyer suspended flight operations for four months after an issue involving one of its spoke cables.