Singapore to focus on stockpiling essential medical, healthcare supplies moving forward: MTI permanent secretary

SINGAPORE: Singapore will focus on stockpiling medical supplies and other essential healthcare items moving forward, beyond its current efforts with food, said a senior government official on Monday (Mar 13).

Speaking to CNA’s Singapore Tonight, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry Gabriel Lim said the country currently already has a reserve of food such as rice, and would have to “take a careful look as to what other items we need to stockpile for”.

“I think we should have to do more for essential medical supplies like masks, for example, and maybe other goods or other items that are needed in the healthcare institutions,” he said.