SFA orders recall of eggs from Malaysian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered the recall of eggs imported from Teo Seng Layer Farm 1 in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis, it said in a media release on Friday (Oct 14).

The affected eggs can be identified by the stamp CEJ027 on them, said SFA.

Salmonella Enteritidis may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked.

SFA directed all six importers to withhold or recall the affected eggs.

In particular, BH Fresh Food was directed to recall the affected eggs that had been distributed to retail outlets for sale as a precautionary measure, said SFA, adding that the other five importers were also told to withhold the affected eggs from distribution.

Only eggs with farm code CEJ027 are implicated in this recall. Other eggs imported by BH Fresh Food are not affected, said SFA.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA said Teo Seng Layer Farm 1 is also suspended and will not be allowed to export its eggs to Singapore until the farm has rectified the contamination issue.

As Salmonella Enteritidis can be destroyed by heat, the eggs are safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly.

Salmonella Enteritidis can survive in raw and undercooked eggs and may cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

While the infection typically subsides within a week in most people, Salmonella Enteritidis can cause serious infection in the vulnerable such as the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems.

SFA advised consumers who have purchased the affected eggs to cook them thoroughly before consumption. Those who have consumed the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention.