Singapore to invest additional S$165 million in food security programme: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE: A food security programme led by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will receive an additional S$165 million in funding, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Wednesday (Oct 26).

Launched in 2019 with an initial investment of S$144 million, the Singapore Food Story R&D Programme supports Singapore's 30 by 30 goal – a push for the country to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030.

The additional investment brings the total amount committed to the programme to more than S$300 million.

"The significant step-up in investment is an expression of our commitment to food security, and our belief in the value and potential of the agri-food sector," Mr Heng said during a speech at the Singapore International Agri-Food Week gala dinner at Gardens by the Bay.

The Singapore Food Story programme was launched with an initial focus on aquaculture, urban agriculture, future foods and food safety. The additional investment will see its scope expanded.

"First, we will build new capabilities to expand the range of foods that our farms produce," said Mr Heng, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

"Currently, our farms produce mainly leafy vegetables, eggs and fish. We will expand the foods produced to include more fruited vegetables and crustaceans.

"Soon, I hope prawn mee with mostly Singapore-produced ingredients could be a common sight in our hawker stalls."