'Delighted I can truly call Singapore my home': Japan-born Kyoga Nakamura granted citizenship

SINGAPORE: It has been a nervous wait for Tampines Rovers midfielder Kyoga Nakamura, but his dream of being a Singapore citizen has finally materialised.

Nakamura confirmed the news with CNA on Friday (Oct 25).

“I was a little nervous going into the room at ICA to take the oath, but I knew this was what I wanted to do - and I’m delighted that I can truly call Singapore my home now,” he said, referring to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority building.

“My family and I are grateful for all the help I’ve received from the Tampines community, the club, the Football Association of Singapore and our friends across the country, they were very important in my journey.”

The 28-year-old became a permanent resident earlier this year. He is Singapore's first naturalised footballer since Song Ui-young in 2021.