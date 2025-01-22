Singapore needs foreigners to survive but 'significant safeguards' in place to protect local jobs: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: While foreigners are essential to Singapore's survival, the government has implemented "significant safeguards" to protect local jobs, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in a radio interview aired last Thursday (Jan 13).

Dr Tan, who is also second minister for trade and industry, was speaking to Daniel Martin on a CNA938 radio programme about Singapore's foreign manpower policies.

Due to its small size, Singapore lacks the "critical mass" or resources other than its people, said Dr Tan. Foreign investments are crucial as they create jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans, he said.

The multinational companies (MNCs) that come in also need a supporting ecosystem of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that will hire more workers.

"We all know (that) we are a rapidly ageing population, and our total fertility rate is not something that we can boast about. If you think about it, without all these MNCs coming in to invest, without the foreign workforce, the tax burden will be borne increasingly by a smaller and smaller number of local-born citizens," he pointed out.

Dr Tan said that the numbers bear this out, as about 10 years ago, Singapore had roughly six adult residents, between the ages of 20 and 64, supporting one elderly resident. Today, this has dropped to 3.5 adult residents to one elderly resident. But taking foreign workers into account, that ratio goes back up to about five.

"That tax burden will be borne by fewer and fewer and fewer Singaporeans over time. So for us, it is really about survival," said Dr Tan.

"It is also existential for us ... having these foreign direct investments coming in here, because it lends that added stability and also that added measure of oomph."