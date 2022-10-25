Singapore's fourth egg farm to begin operations in 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fourth egg farm will begin operations in 2024 as part of an integrated production facility.

Local operator ISE Foods Holdings (IFH) announced this on Tuesday (Oct 25) after receiving approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to build a commercial egg farm on about 10ha of land in Lim Chu Kang.

The company is backed by Japan's top egg producer, ISE Japan, which also has operations in the United States, China, Vietnam and Thailand.

Apart from the egg farm, the integrated egg production facility includes a day-old chick hatchery.

When fully operational, it will be able to produce 360 million eggs and up to 5 million day-old chicks annually, said ISE Food Holdings.

"This can increase the capacity of Singapore’s egg industry to collectively meet about half of Singapore’s demand for eggs, up from about 30 per cent today," it added.

Construction of the integrated facility will begin in phases from the first quarter of 2023.