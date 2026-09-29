Construction begins for Singapore’s long-delayed fourth egg farm

SINGAPORE: Construction began in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday (Sep 29) on Singapore's long-delayed fourth egg farm, which will be able to produce about 380 million eggs a year when its first phase is completed in less than two years.

The first eggs from the new DoMo Farm are expected to hit store shelves in 2028.

The farm, which is operated by Singapore firm ISE Foods Holdings, is projected to yield more than 500 million eggs annually when it reaches full capacity, which is equivalent to nearly a quarter of the country's current annual demand.

This also meant that at full production, locally produced eggs could meet half of Singapore's needs, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Singapore consumed more than 2.2 billion eggs last year, with three existing local egg farms, Seng Choon, N&N Agriculture and Chew's Agriculture, supplying about one-third of domestic consumption. The rest was supplied through imports.

Ms Fu said that the development of upstream parent stock and hatchery capabilities for day-old chick production in the farm's next phase is significant.

Day-old chicks eventually mature to become the layer chickens that produce eggs. Having such a facility will reduce reliance on imported chicks, further strengthening Singapore’s resilience, said Ms Fu, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

“During periods of disruption, our local farms provide an additional layer and buffer by providing a domestic source of eggs, vegetables, and seafood to ensure we continue to have food on our tables,” she said.