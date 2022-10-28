Funeral workers wanted in Singapore: At least 800 job vacancies available over next few years

SINGAPORE: Singapore's funeral industry is looking to fill at least 800 vacancies over the next few years, amid an expected rise in demand for such services.

The country's annual deaths have been climbing steadily with an ageing population. They are set to nearly double from about 24,000 in 2021 to 40,000 in 2040, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Funeral firms have been looking to hire a new generation of funeral workers. In-demand positions include funeral directors and operations crew.

Passion Bereavement Care founder and funeral director Deborah Kang said most of her employees are recommended by other staff and even the bereaved families.