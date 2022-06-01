Singapore Garden Festival returns after four-year hiatus with new locations at Orchard Road, Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Garden Festival returns this year, bringing its floral displays and exhibitions to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Orchard Road.

The event, which makes its comeback after a four-year hiatus, will be spread across several nodes to “enable a wider reach of visitors” and reduce crowding, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Jun 1).

The eighth edition of the festival will see a series of flower and horticultural shows open from Jul 30.

The public will have until Aug 7 to see the festival highlights at ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City, and until Aug 9 at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. Entry to the events and shows will be free.

The key locations along Orchard Road will be ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, said event organiser NParks.

Featured at these locations will be the show garden competition, floral competitions and floral installation displays.