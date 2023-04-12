Singapore's Q1 GDP likely slowed, complicating central bank's task: Poll

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy is likely to have expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter, posing a challenge for the central bank as it seeks to balance containing persistent inflation with efforts to shore up weakening growth.

Preliminary data due on Friday (Apr 14) is seen showing gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.6 per cent in January to March from a year ago, according to the median forecast of 19 economists in a Reuters poll, due to the weaker external demand.

The city-state's economy expanded 2.1 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Manufacturing, one of the city-state's main growth engines, has contracted for five consecutive months mainly due to the slowdown in demand for semiconductors globally, along with non-oil domestic exports.

Growth in the services industry is expected to help offset the plunge in manufacturing, analysts said.