Electoral boundaries committee not yet formed, says ELD ahead of this year’s General Election

SINGAPORE: The committee which determines the electoral boundaries ahead of each general election has not been formed, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Thursday (Jan 2).

“The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has not been convened,” it said in response to queries from CNA.

The committee is convened ahead of every contest to review and make changes to Singapore’s electoral map, taking into account population shifts and housing developments to adjust the number of voters across electoral divisions.

The next general election must be held by Nov 23 this year.

It will be Singapore’s 14th since independence, and the first under the country’s fourth-generation leadership led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"STILL SEVERAL MONTHS TO WORK WITH"

National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian said that even though the EBRC has not been formed, it does not mean the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is "cutting things close".

"When exactly to hold a GE is at the discretion of the ruling party so long as it is within the timeframe for elections," he said, adding that there are "still several months to work with".

"In the past, the committee could complete its work in a few weeks. They could probably do so again. A GE can be held shortly after that," he said.

"Working backwards, the latest time the EBRC needs to be convened is probably September or October."

Independent observer Felix Tan, who has written about Singapore’s political landscape, said that Mr Wong "might want to ensure that the Budget is effectively done and dusted in February before he calls for the EBRC to be formed".

"If it’s formed in February, one can give them one to three months to churn out a report. This might then put the GE to be held in May or early June," he said.

Dr Tan said that political parties should not wait until the general election is called before introducing possible candidates.

"After all, a GE will definitely be held this year, so why should there be any hesitation to release their manifesto and candidates earlier?"

Early announcements by parties will also allow Singaporeans to familiarise themselves with the candidates, "before they become fodder for gossip and derision on social media outlets, which can be unforgiving and toxic to say the least", added Dr Tan.