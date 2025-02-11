PAP set to replace branch chair in Aljunied GRC in second reshuffle in 6 months, as it moves closer to finalising GE slate

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) will replace the chairman of its Paya Lebar branch within the opposition-held Aljunied GRC, just six months after a previous reshuffle, sources told CNA.

Current branch chair Kenny Sim Mong Keang, 55, who assumed the role in August last year, will be stepping down due to health reasons, CNA understands.

Insiders told CNA that political newcomer Daniel Liu is expected to take over the position.

NEW FACE INTRODUCED

Mr Liu is the managing director of urban planning consultancy Morrow Architects and Planners, and also executive director of Morrow Intelligence, an urban planning data analytics firm.

He is the current Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) chairman of the Nee Soon East ward in Nee Soon GRC.

CCCs plan and lead major grassroots activities within constituencies, oversee local assistance programmes, and organise major fund-raising projects and national campaigns.

Mr Liu has been volunteering in Nee Soon East – currently represented by Member of Parliament Louis Ng – since October 2014. He is the son of Singapore's former chief planner Liu Thai Ker.

He is the organising chairman for the ongoing Springtime Splendor Chinese New Year carnival in Nee Soon.

When contacted, both Mr Liu and outgoing chair Mr Sim declined to comment.