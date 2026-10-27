Singapore, Germany to expand industrial AI cooperation as part of updated 5-pillar work plan

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Germany will make industrial artificial intelligence (AI) a bigger part of their economic partnership as part of an updated five-pillar work plan spanning security, trade and energy, the leaders of both nations said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Speaking at a joint press conference at Parliament House with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore and Germany recognise the “enormous potential” of digital technologies and AI to transform economies.

AI can also create new opportunities for businesses and workers, he said, adding that the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement that was signed in 2025 provides a foundation for cross-border digital transactions.

To this end, Mr Wong said both countries “now want to go further”.

“Particularly in the development and deployment of industrial AI, where the strengths of our two countries can complement each other,” he said.

Industrial AI is the application of machine learning, computer vision, and autonomous systems to physical operations, manufacturing plants, energy systems and supply chains.

Mr Merz, who is in Singapore for a two-day official visit, noted in German the high volume of international trade that passes through the region, describing it as an area where political, economic and technological forces are at play.

He said that he is visiting Singapore to deepen partnerships against this backdrop, noting that Germany also wants to have a say in major technological innovations.

The visit is his first since he was elected chancellor in 2025.