50 people under police investigation after Geylang multi-agency raids

SINGAPORE: A total of 50 people - comprising 47 men and three women aged between 21 and 73 - are being investigated for various offences after enforcement operations in Singapore's Geylang area, the police said in a news release on Monday (Oct 23).
The 11-day multi-agency raids, led by Bedok Police Division, took place between Sep 29 and Oct 9.
In one operation against illegal gambling, officers from the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) raided an industrial building unit along Sims Avenue.
Twenty-four men and one woman are now being probed for offences under the Gambling Control Act, and more than S$4,000 in cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized.
Those found guilty of gambling with others in an unlawful place could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months or both. If guilty of conducting unlawful betting, gaming or lottery operations, the offender could be fined up to S$200,000 and jailed up to five years.
SEX ENHANCEMENT PRODUCTS
Separately, a three-day series of operations along Lorong 20 and Lorong 22 in Geylang led to officers from the Health Sciences Authority, ICA and Central Narcotics Bureau confiscating more than an estimated S$11,000 worth of cough syrup, sexual enhancement medicines and other illegal supplements.
Two men are being investigated for the potential offence of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying unregistered health products. If found guilty, they could be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$50,000 or both.
Police also raided a massage establishment along Geylang Road, and arrested a 48-year-old woman for a vice-related offence. Another 67-year-old woman is being investigated for offences under the Massage Establishments Act.
Under the Women’s Charter, those found guilty of committing offences related to prostitution face up to seven years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000. If guilty of knowingly renting out premises for vice-related activities, they face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years’ jail, or both.
If found guilty of providing massage services without a valid licence, they face a fine of S$10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.
UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES
Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Bedok Police Division also arrested two men, aged 23 and 38, at public entertainment outlets along Geylang Road and Geylang Lorongs.
If guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, they could be fined not more than S$5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.
Eight men and one woman were also brought in after an operation in Geylang by the Land Transport Authority, against illegally modified personal mobility devices and power assisted bicycles.
Two of these bicycles were confiscated and the suspects are being investigated for various offences under the Active Mobility Act. If guilty of illegally modifying their vehicles, they could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to three months, or both.
The last enforcement operation was conducted by officers from Singapore Customs on Oct 9. Ten men were issued with composition sums and advisories for possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.
A total of 16 packets and 72 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.
A composition sum generally cannot exceed half of the maximum fine for that offence or S$5,000, whichever is lower.
If found guilty of possessing duty-unpaid goods, offenders could be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and goods and services tax evaded, jailed up to six years or both.
Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre's commanding officer, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Firdaus Bin Abdul Raub, urged the public to report those engaging in unlawful activities.
“The police will continue to work closely with other enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities, strengthen community ties and keep our neighbourhood safe and secure," he added.