Singapore’s top female golfer Shannon Tan sets sights on LPGA after second European tour victory

SINGAPORE: After her second victory on the European tour circuit, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is now eyeing the prestigious LPGA Tour, the 21-year-old told CNA on Monday (Jun 30).

She had secured her second Ladies European Tour title the day before at the 2025 Amundi German Masters, following her win at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

“In the short term, I’m focused on staying healthy, consistent, and putting myself in contention as often as possible. I’ve got a few Majors and co-sanctioned events coming up this summer, so that stretch will be really important for me,” she said of her next steps.

Looking further ahead, Tan aims to continue climbing the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, qualifying for more Majors, and eventually earning her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour card, she said.

“It’s all part of a step-by-step process,” said Tan, who is currently in London.

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organisation for women and it runs the top-tier LPGA Tour.

Golfers qualify for the LPGA Tour through the LPGA qualifying series of tournaments, with the top 25 and ties making it. Another route is through the Epson Tour, the second tier of the women’s professional circuit in the US, where the top 15 will earn their LPGA Tour cards the following year.

Tan, who is Singapore's top female golfer, turned professional last year. In August, she became the country’s first golfer to play at an Olympic Games and also became the first Singaporean woman to make the cut at a Major tournament.

STRONG SUPPORT SYSTEM

Tan told CNA she has been “really fortunate to have a strong support system” in her golfing endeavours.

“My family has been with me from the very beginning. My dad and mum’s belief in me never wavers, no matter the result. Even though I’m on the road a lot and don’t get to see them as much, I always know they’re just a call or text away,” she said.

Her coach, trainer and management team have also played a huge role in helping her grow both on and off the course.

She is also grateful for the support from her sponsors and the golfing community back in Singapore, said Tan.

Tan said her recipe for success thus far has been “consistency, patience, and staying grounded”.

“I try to focus on getting a little better every day, whether it’s technical work, mental preparation, or learning from tough rounds,” she said.

Having the right mindset through both the highs and lows has also been key, she said, adding that she has been “lucky to have people around me who keep me focused and honest”.

“I always say, ‘play boring golf’ and ‘take it one shot at a time’ and honestly, that approach really helps me mentally when I’m out on the course,” said Tan.

REPRESENTING SINGAPORE ON THE WORLD STAGE

Tan said that what drives her in her golfing journey is her genuine love for “the game, the challenge, the learning, and the pursuit of getting better”.

Apart from the fresh test each week, Tan also wants to fly Singapore’s flag on the world stage and also inspire a next generation of golfers, she told CNA.

“I’m also motivated by the opportunity to represent Singapore on the global stage and hopefully inspire more young golfers back home,” she said.

“That’s a big part of what drives me.”

She added that Singapore has come a long way in terms of golf development, with great facilities and a strong pipeline of young talent coming through. For instance, Hiroshi Tai, like Tan, is performing well on the global stage and in April became the first Singaporean to play at the Masters.

“I’d love to see even more investment in junior development and competitive opportunities, both at home and overseas, to give younger players the exposure and experience they need to grow,” she said.

“There’s so much potential in Singaporean golf, and I hope my journey can show that it’s possible to compete on the world stage.”