Super-rich get rare chance to join Singapore's billionaire row

It's a rare moment for Singapore's luxury property market.

Three of the country's most prestigious homes, known as good class bungalows, are on sale in a quiet central neighborhood where only five such mansions have changed hands over the past five years.

The coveted residences are expected to fetch a record price of almost S$240 million (US$168 million) combined after prospective buyers submit bids by Nov 3.

This is Nassim Road, a leafy, embassy-lined boulevard that stretches from the award-winning Botanic Gardens to the edge of the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt.

In a country with no shortage of prime residential areas, the historic avenue - home to Asian royalty and global tech entrepreneurs - is the plushest of the plush.

“If you can afford to own a good class bungalow in Nassim, you’re somebody,” said Douglas Wong, senior director of capital markets and investment sales who oversees luxury homes at property agency ERA Realty Network.

Over the past 26 years, he has sold 73 of the prestigious properties, on Nassim Road and elsewhere. “People know who you are.”

It’s the most extreme example of how Singapore’s red-hot real estate market is bucking a global downturn spurred by higher interest rates as central banks seek to tame inflation.

The super-rich are increasingly drawn to global financial hubs seen as winners in the pandemic, and money isn’t a factor when buying trophy homes.

Nassim Road is named after Nassim Lodge, a family house that was built in the 1850s and owned by a wealthy Jewish landowner who resided in the neighborhood.

It was one of the lush, wooded areas where the British colonial administration set up lavish properties - not just good class bungalows, also black-and-white mansions known for their whitewashed walls and black-stained timber details - to cater to their high-ranking officials. In later years, they became the homes of rich local merchants.

Today, its residents include members of the royal family of Brunei, the sultanate on the island of Borneo rich in oil and gas. Eduardo Saverin, Facebook’s co-founder, was also reported to own a home on Nassim Road (he didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment). Japan, Russia and the Philippines have embassies there.