Three-day grandstand, combination tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix sell out within 6 hours

SINGAPORE: Three-day grandstand and combination tickets for this year's edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix were sold out within six hours of release on Wednesday (Apr 13), said race organiser Singapore GP, describing the response as a "tremendous success".

The three-day grandstand offerings were priced at S$298 to S$1,288, while prices for combination packages ranged from S$698 to S$1,088.

In January it was announced that a contract had been signed for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years.

The event is set to take place at the 5.063km-long Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 30 to Oct 2, marking the first time the race is being held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a two-year absence from the streets of Marina Bay, we are delighted by the incredible response to our first race in our new seven-year term," said Singapore GP director Adam Firth.

Singapore GP is "100 per cent committed to delivering another spectacular edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix", he added.