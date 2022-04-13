Three-day grandstand, combination tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix sell out within 6 hours
SINGAPORE: Three-day grandstand and combination tickets for this year's edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix were sold out within six hours of release on Wednesday (Apr 13), said race organiser Singapore GP, describing the response as a "tremendous success".
The three-day grandstand offerings were priced at S$298 to S$1,288, while prices for combination packages ranged from S$698 to S$1,088.
In January it was announced that a contract had been signed for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years.
The event is set to take place at the 5.063km-long Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 30 to Oct 2, marking the first time the race is being held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a two-year absence from the streets of Marina Bay, we are delighted by the incredible response to our first race in our new seven-year term," said Singapore GP director Adam Firth.
Singapore GP is "100 per cent committed to delivering another spectacular edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix", he added.
"Those who were unable to purchase tickets can still opt for single-day grandstands and walkabout tickets, which will be released at a later date," said Singapore GP in a media release.
The organiser added that more three-day grandstand tickets may be released should safe management measures be eased beyond the current 75 per cent capacity limit.
Singapore GP also said that all hospitality packages were fully taken up due to "overwhelming demand", with a waitlist created for companies looking to book such packages should extra places become available.
The last edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was held in September 2019, saw Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel take the chequered flag ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.
Singapore GP said earlier this month that this year's race would see drivers such as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi race in Singapore for the first time.