Preparations for Singapore Grand Prix going ahead amid CPIB probe involving Ong Beng Seng

SINGAPORE: Race promoter Singapore GP on Friday (Jul 14) said it was going ahead with preparations for its Formula One event in September, amid an anti-corruption probe involving its chairman Ong Beng Seng.

"Singapore GP continues with the planning and preparations for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix slated for 15 to 17 September 2023," the organiser said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), which Mr Ong is managing director of, said he had been arrested and asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information in relation to his interactions with Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Singapore GP added that it understands that CPIB’s investigations are ongoing, and that it is "not at liberty to provide any further information".

Mr Iswaran is assisting with a probe into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency, although it has not revealed the nature of the investigation.

Mr Ong, 77, also owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix, which was the first-ever F1 night race when awarded to the country in 2007.

The Singapore-based Malaysian billionaire is often credited as the driving force in the deal struck that year between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

A contract for Singapore to host the F1 event for another seven years was signed last year - its fourth renewal and longest extension - bringing the event back to Marina Bay after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.

On Wednesday, Singapore GP announced the full entertainment lineup for this year's event, adding American rock band Kings of Leon to a list already including the likes of Post Malone and Robbie Williams.