Singapore 'gravely concerned' by military operations in Ukraine: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the country is "gravely concerned" by Russia’s announcement of the start of a “special military operation” in the Donbas region of Ukraine, as well as reports of land and air attacks on multiple targets in the Eastern European country on Thursday (Feb 24).

"Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext," said an MFA spokesperson in a statement.

"We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected," the spokesperson added.

"We hope military actions will cease immediately; and urge a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised declaration on Thursday that he had ordered “a special military operation” in Ukraine, with Russian forces firing missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast.