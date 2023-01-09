Singapore's Haj pilgrimage allocation restored to 900 places after 3 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore's annual pilgrimage for the Haj has been restored to 900 places this year, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Monday (Jan 9).

Last year, Singapore was given an allocation of 407 places for the pilgrimage, although that number was subsequently increased.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli signed the Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, while he was attending "The Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services" event in the Gulf kingdom.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 900 spaces had been allocated for pilgrims from Singapore.

The allocation spaces are subject to review and confirmation based on "prevailing conditions" said MUIS, and the COVID-19 situation meant that no spaces were allocated in 2020 and 2021.

"MUIS will be allocating the 900 places for Haj 2023 to potential pilgrims who have already registered for Haj in the Advance Haj Registration System (AHRS) and who are able to meet the conditions and requirements for Haj 2023," said the council.

"Places are allocated based on registrants' position in the queue in AHRS."

Over the next few days, MUIS will issue letters of intent to eligible pilgrims in the system. Potential pilgrims will have to confirm that they are interested to be considered for this year's Haj if offered a place.

"Potential pilgrims are strongly encouraged to reply to MUIS within the stipulated time," said the council.