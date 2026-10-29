Singapore haze: PM2.5 reading elevated in west region; air quality moderate

Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.

"Showers are expected over Sumatra, Singapore and the surrounding region, which should help to keep the regional haze situation suppressed," said the agency.

While drier conditions may return over parts of Kalimantan, smoke haze from the area is unlikely to drift towards Singapore due to favourable winds, it added.



Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, the agency said southeasterly to southwesterly winds are expected.

"However, showers are expected over the region which could help with the haze situation," it said.

NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.

Based on Thursday's PSI forecast, all members of the public can continue with their usual outdoor activities.

When hourly PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.

Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.