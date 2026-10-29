Singapore haze: PM2.5 reading briefly enters elevated in west region; air quality moderate
The hourly PM2.5 entered the range at 11am with a reading of 57.
SINGAPORE: The hourly PM2.5 reading in the west briefly entered the elevated range on Thursday morning (Oct 29) while air quality remained moderate in all regions.
At 11am, the PM2.5 reading was 57 in the west, before dropping back into the normal range an hour later with a reading of 47.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 69 to 78.
The last elevated hourly PM2.5 reading was recorded on Tuesday afternoon in the northern region.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its weather and haze outlook on Thursday morning that it detected scattered hotspots in Kalimantan, as well as few to isolated hotspots elsewhere in the southern ASEAN region.
It added that the hotspot and smoke haze situation in the region remained subdued.
"In the coming days, dry conditions are expected over parts of the southern ASEAN region, except over Borneo, Sumatra, Java and Peninsular Malaysia where showers are forecast.
"The hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers but also continue to stay elevated in areas experiencing prolonged periods of dry weather, with a risk of transboundary haze occurrence," said NEA.
The prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are forecast to blow from the southeast to southwest, while those over the northern ASEAN region are forecast to be northeast or east.
NEA had forecast moderate air quality on Thursday.
In its advisory on Wednesday evening, NEA said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to range between 60 and 90 on Thursday.
Air quality has remained in the good-to-moderate range since 11pm on Sunday, following an earlier spell of hazy conditions.
"Showers are expected over Sumatra, Singapore and the surrounding region, which should help to keep the regional haze situation suppressed," said the agency.
While drier conditions may return over parts of Kalimantan, smoke haze from the area is unlikely to drift towards Singapore due to favourable winds, it added.
Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, the agency said southeasterly to southwesterly winds are expected.
"However, showers are expected over the region which could help with the haze situation," it said.
NEA has advised the public to refer to the 24-hour PSI forecast when planning outdoor activities and to check the latest 1-hour PM2.5 readings before undertaking immediate outdoor activities.
Based on Thursday's PSI forecast, all members of the public can continue with their usual outdoor activities.
When hourly PM2.5 concentrations are in the elevated band, healthy individuals should reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.
Vulnerable groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during that period.