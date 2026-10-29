Singapore haze: PM2.5 reading briefly enters elevated in west region; air quality moderate

SINGAPORE: The hourly PM2.5 reading in the west briefly entered the elevated range on Thursday morning (Oct 29) while air quality remained moderate in all regions.

At 11am, the PM2.5 reading was 57 in the west, before dropping back into the normal range an hour later with a reading of 47.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 69 to 78.

The last elevated hourly PM2.5 reading was recorded on Tuesday afternoon in the northern region.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its weather and haze outlook on Thursday morning that it detected scattered hotspots in Kalimantan, as well as few to isolated hotspots elsewhere in the southern ASEAN region.

It added that the hotspot and smoke haze situation in the region remained subdued.

"In the coming days, dry conditions are expected over parts of the southern ASEAN region, except over Borneo, Sumatra, Java and Peninsular Malaysia where showers are forecast.

"The hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers but also continue to stay elevated in areas experiencing prolonged periods of dry weather, with a risk of transboundary haze occurrence," said NEA.

The prevailing winds over the southern ASEAN region are forecast to blow from the southeast to southwest, while those over the northern ASEAN region are forecast to be northeast or east.