Singapore haze: Air quality remains unhealthy in most regions; PM2.5 readings normal across country

SINGAPORE: Air quality remained unhealthy across most of Singapore on Sunday (Oct 25), with only the south recording a 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the good to moderate band.

At 10am, the reading in the south stood at 100, having dropped out of the unhealthy range. Readings in the other regions of the country were in the unhealthy band, ranging from 107 to 132.

Hourly PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, were in the normal band in all five regions, ranging from 31 to 48.

In its evening advisory on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI for Sunday was expected to range from 80 to 130, spanning the good to moderate and unhealthy bands.

"Winds are expected to blow from the southwest or west, which could limit transport of smoke haze to Singapore," the agency said, adding that expected showers over Singapore and the surrounding region could help with haze conditions.

The winds are expected to continue blowing from the southwest or west on Monday and Tuesday.

"With showers expected over Singapore and the vicinity, the haze situation is likely to improve," said NEA.